Series: «Union of Beginnings»

«Element» Acrylic on canvas 50.5 × 50.5 cm 2026

The series was born from the image of “Woman and Bull”, but gradually moved inward to where the image ceases to be a narrative and becomes a state.

Here, one face does not hold onto a single identity. Two beginnings the natural and the human, the feminine and the non-feminine are not separated within it but flow into each other, shifting in tone and presence.