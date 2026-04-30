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logoImpact EST anul XXIII – 2025, nr. 1058 - 30.04.2026

Series: «Union of Beginnings»

«Element»
Acrylic on canvas
50.5 × 50.5 cm
2026
The series was born from the image of “Woman and Bull”, but gradually moved inward to where the image ceases to be a narrative and becomes a state.
Here, one face does not hold onto a single identity. Two beginnings the natural and the human, the feminine and the non-feminine are not separated within it but flow into each other, shifting in tone and presence.
In the first work, “Element”, the green background, orange flesh, and yellow halo are not symbols but nature’s own element, speaking without words. Each subsequent work is a new state of the same image, where the boundaries of the “self” become fluid and nearly indistinguishable.
Olesea Albu 30 - aprilie - 2026

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