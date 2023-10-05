Iată RoRELAND!

Un volum absolut deosebit alcătuit din poeziile unor poeți români stabiliți în Irlanda (Simone Wallace Sav, Dorina Șișu, Viorel Ploeșteanu, Diana Finnegan, Dan Șerb, Adriana-Zâna Ioniță, Raul Dureanu, l.A. Clive), printre care figurez și eu cu 9 poezii (Compass, Labour, Crocus, Yellow calla Lily – Zantedeschia – Golden Challace, Hypnosis, Pots, The Leaf and the Feather, Sanctuary (after the burning of Notre-Dame), Gambler), decorat cu lucrări alese ale unui artist vizual extrem de talentat – Vlada Cibuc, editat de Itaca Publishing House (sub atenta îngrijire a Dorinei Șișu Ploeșteanu și a lui Viorel Ploeșteanu), introdus în lumea literară de poeți irlandezi care ne-au onorat cu discursurile lor impresionante (Eileen Sheehan, John W. Sexton și Eiléan Ní Chuilleanáin care a tradus-o pe Ileana Mălăncioiu) și coordonat impecabil de Simone Wallace Sav. Lansarea a fost găzduită la Ambasada României din Dublin, Irlanda, unde am fost primiți cu deosebită căldură de Excelența Sa, Domnul Ambasador Laurențiu-Mihai Ștefan. Moderatorul evenimentului a fost Ioana Raiciu. Sunt nespus de încântată și onorată să fac parte din acest proiect; adresez alese mulțumiri și mă înclin cu reverență! Lansarea în limba română va avea loc la Teacher’s Club, Dublin, pe 7 octombrie. Volumul poate fi procurat din librăria virtuală a editurii, librăria Red Books (Wexford), librăria The Winding Stair (Dublin) și Connolly Books din Temple Bar (Dublin) până acum.

**

„Behold RoRELAND! An absolutely extraordinary volume that features 9 Romanian poets settled in Ireland (Simone Wallace Sav, Dorina Șișu, Viorel Ploeșteanu, Diana Finnegan, Dan Șerb, Adriana-Zâna Ioniță, Raul Dureanu, I.A. Clive), among whom I am present as well with 9 poems (Compass, Labour, Crocus, Yellow Calla Lily – Zantedeschia – Golden Challace, Hypnosis, Pots, The Leaf and the Feather, Sanctuary (after the burning of Notre-Dame), Gambler), adorned with selected works by an extremely talented visual artist – Vlada Cibuc, published by Itaca Publishing House (under the careful supervision of Dorina Șișu Ploeșteanu and Viorel Ploeșteanu), introduced to the literary world by Irish poets who honored us with their impressive speeches (Eileen Sheehan, John W. Sexton, and Eiléan Ní Chuilleanáin, who translated Ileana Mălăncioiu), and impeccably coordinated by Simone Wallace Sav. The launch was hosted at the Embassy of Romania in Dublin, Ireland, where we were warmly received by His Excellency, Mr. Ambassador Laurențiu-Mihai Ștefan. The event moderator was Ioana Raiciu, who kindly looked after us. I am incredibly delighted and honoured to be part of this project; I extend my heartfelt thanks and bow in reverence! The launch for the Romanian public will take place at the Teacher’s Club, Dublin, on October 7th. The volume can be purchased from the publishing house’s virtual bookstore, Red Books (Wexford), The Winding Stair Bookstore (Dublin), and Connolly Books in Temple Bar (Dublin) so far.